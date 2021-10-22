The b ig banner series arriving to Amazon Prime Video in November is fantasy series The Wheel Of Time, premiering on November 19. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels, The Wheel Of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Advertisement

Other Amazon originals arriving to Prime Video in November 2021 include the animated children series Pete The Cat, and the first season of Tampa Baes, a reality series which follows a group of lesbian women in the Florida city.

A couple of Wes Anderson flicks (Rushmore, Fantastic Mr. Fox) are arriving to the streamer in November, just in time for a proper rewatch of the director’s filmography after seeing The French Dispatch.

Still need help figuring out what to watch on Amazon Prime Video? Here are our streaming guides for the best thrillers and comedies on the streamer.

What is arriving on Hulu in November 2021?

Available November 1

50/50 (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Alpha Dog (2005)

American Assassin (2017)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Casanova, Last Love (2021)

Cast Away (2000)

Children Of Men (2006)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Eragon (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Hope Springs Eternal (2018)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In Time (2011)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)

Johnny English (2003)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Major Payne (1995)

Meet Dave (2008)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Predator 2 (1990)

Rushmore (1999)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Snatch (2000)

Stuck On You (2003)

The Big Year (2011)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Three Men And A Baby (1987)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Vantage Point (2008)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wimbledon (2004)

Baking with Julia: Season 1

Baptiste: Season 1

Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1

Family Business: Season 1

Irresponsable: Season 1

Ladies of the Law: Season 1

Magellan: Season 1

Mega Disasters: Season 1

Native America: Season 1

Noggin Knows: Season 1

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1

Rectify: Season 1

Red Road: Season 1

The Lucy Show: Season 1

The Restaurant: Season 1

The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1

Under Suspicion: Season 1

Wheeler Dealers: Season 1

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-Order AirPods 3 The next generation of AirPods

A more affordable alternative to AirPods Pro with many of the same features. $179 at Amazon

Available November 5

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Snowmance (2017)

The Spruces And The Pines (2017)

Pete the Cat - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Tampa Baes - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Advertisement

Available November 12

Mayor Pete - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Finding You (2021)

Always Jane - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Advertisement

Available November 16

Beginners (2011)



Available November 19

Everybody Loves Natti - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Wheel of Time - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Advertisement

Available November 20

Here Comes The Boom (2012)



Available November 24

Hanna - Amazon Original Series: Season 3

Special

Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus - Amazon Original Special (2021)



Advertisement

Available November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Available November 29

Burning - Amazon Original Movie (2021)