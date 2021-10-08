We’re now roughly a month and a half out from the release of Amazon’s Wheel Of Time show, the streamer’s first major attempt to fulfill Jeff Bezos’ now-ancient demand to get him one of those Game Of Thrones shows that the kids all seem to like. (See also: The massively expensive Lord Of The Rings, due out September 2022 .) To help build up a little pre-release hype, the series released a new clip today at New York Comic-Con, showing series star Rosamund Pike, playing a magic user of raw power and cunning…who walks into a room.

But in, like, a cool way, mind you, with lots of dramatic pauses and meaningful looks. She even has her own hype man, in the form of Daniel Henney’s Lan Mandragoran, who thoroughly wigs out the people of the small town of Two Rivers with his whole “Push open the door, ominously stand there in a black cloak” routine.

Speaking of said bumpkins , we also get to see series leads Josha Stradowski and Madeleine Madden leap into action, i.e., doing some of the standard romantic “We’re not talking about it right now” drama that is the Wheel Of Time books’ other big stock in trade, in addition to all that “world-ending prophecy” stuff.

The big focus, though, is on Pike, whose Moraine is quick to flash her big chonky Aes Sedai ring so that everyone knows she could blast them with magical lightning if the mood took her. Fans of the original books will know that her scanning looks around the rustic inn are because she’s scoping the young men of Two Rivers to see which of them might be the mythical Dragon Reborn; everyone on the ground presumably just assumes she’s being a bit of a magical creeper.

Wheel Of Time debuts with its first three episodes on November 19; it’ll run weekly after that, wrapping its first season on Amazon Prime on December 24.