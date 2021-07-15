Here's everything coming and going from Hulu in August

This month, Hulu offers up some actually original originals, with a variety of stories arriving on the streamer in August that manage to not be reboots, sequels, or spinoffs. These include Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs and Nicole Kidman starring in Nine Perfect Strangers (based on the novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty). The streamer doubles down of the crime element with Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, Jand ohn Hoffman’s comedic murder-mystery series Only Murders In The Building, starring Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

For the Bachelor Nation, the season seven premiere of Bachelor In Paradise heats things up on August 17, and let’s give out a riotous “Nine-Nine!” as the season 8 premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes it way to Hulu on August 13.



As Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spin-off premiered today on the streamer, the 10th season of the gruesome anthology series, American Horror Story: Double Feature, begins streaming on August 26.

Now, a moment of silence for the beloved horror and thriller films amongst those leaving Hulu at the end of the August, including Jennifer’s Body, I Know What You Did Last Summer (which starts a month-long Hulu stay on August 1), Arachnophobia, and The Blair Witch Project.

Still need help figuring out what to watch? Check out our streaming guides for the best horror films or TV comedies on Hulu.

August 1

Hamilton’s Pharmacopia, Season 3

10 To Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina’s House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart Of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz In September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains And Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009)

August 4

The Devil You Know, Seasons 1-2

August 5

Princess Cyd (2017)

August 6

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 4

August 8

The Party (2018)

August 9

Reservation Dogs, Series Premiere

August 10

TOGETHER TOGETHER (2021)

August 11

Fantasy Island, Series Premiere

AWOL (2016)

August 12

Homeroom (2021)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012)

August 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8 Premiere

August 15

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019)

August 17

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 7 Premiere

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 18

Nine Perfect Strangers, Series Premiere

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018)

August 19

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021)

August 21

We Broke Up (2021)

August 23

The Ultimate Surfer, Series Premiere

August 24

Temptation: Confessions Of A Marriage Counselor (2013)

August 26

American Horror Story: Double Feature, Season 10 Premiere

Archer, Season 12 Premiere

Love And Monsters (2021)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

August 27



Vacation Friends (2021)

Chaos Walking (2020)

August 28

Four Good Days (2021)

August 29

Horizon Line (2021)

August 30

9/11: One Day in America, Series Premiere

Spell (2020)

August 31

Only Murders in the Building, Series Premiere

Leaving Hulu This Month



August 14

Life Like (2019)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

August 24

The Grapes Of Wrath (1940)

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

The November Man (2014)

August 30

The Chaser (2008)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Like Father, Like Son (2013)

Nobody Knows (2004)

The One I Love (2014)

Still Walking (2008)

August 31

10 To Midnight (1983)

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Across The Universe (2007)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Arachnophobia (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

The A-Team (2010)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book Of Shadows (2000)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan’s Claw (1970)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Christina’s House (2001)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Conviction (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’S Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart: Battle For The Heartfire (2017)

Driven (2001)

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Hancock (2008)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry V (1989)

The Hustler (1961)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2000)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

The Last House On The Left (2009)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

Mad Max (1980)

The Mask (1994)

Miami Blues (1990)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

The Outsider (1980)

Phat Girlz (2006)

Predators (2009)

Primary Colors (1998)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Rudy (1993)

Scrooged (1988)

The Sitter (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Shine A Light (2008)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Still Waiting (2009)



Thelma & Louise (1991)

Vanity Fair (2004)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Waiting... (2005)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Witless Protection (2008)