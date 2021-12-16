The big Hulu original arriving on the streamer this month is the highly anticipated How I Met Your Father series, which brings the original sitcom to 2021— dating apps and all. In the series, Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, a young single woman looking for love in New York City (classic). And just like the original premise, Kim Cattrall (who plays an older version of Sophie) tells the story of how Sophie and her mystery man mee t.

How I Met Your Father also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, with recurring appearances from Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.

Other than that it’s a pretty straightfor ward month at Hulu, with a slate of movies coming and going to the streamer , including Charlie’s Angels, (500) Days Of Summer, and Midnight In Paris starring Billy Crystal. A couple of non-Hulu original series premiere on this month such as Next Level Chef, Pivoting, and Single Drunk Female.

If you’re watching And Just Like That and want to dive back into the Sex & The City films, including the horrendous sequel, both will be available at the start of the month. Try not to cringe too hard!

What is coming to Hulu in January 2022?

Available January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

The Challenge: Complete Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Available January 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

Available January 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Available January 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

Available January 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

Available January 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

Available January 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

Survivor: Complete Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

Pharma Bro (2021)

Available January 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

Available January 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting: Series Premiere

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

Available January 11

I’m Your Man (2021)

Available January 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Available January 14

Sex Appeal (2022)

Bergman Island (2021)

Available January 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

Available January 17

Georgetown (2021)

Available January 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Available January 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

Available January 20

The Estate (2020)

Available January 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere

Available January 22

American Night (2021)

Available January 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere

Available January 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

Available January 27

Mayday (2021)

Available January 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

Available January 29

Stop and Go (2021)

Available January 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4



Available January 31

Small Engine Repair (2021)

Monarch: Series Premiere

What is leaving Hulu in January 2022?

Leaving January 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving January 3

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

Leaving January 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

Leaving January 8

In a World... (2013)

Leaving January 10

I’m Your Man (2021)

Leaving January 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

Leaving January 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving January 21

The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving January 25

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Leaving January 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

No Sleep ‘til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)