The first trailer for Hulu’s How I Met Your Father is here. The comedy series, which will premiere on Hulu on January 18, stars Hilary Duff as a single woman in New York City who’s tired of terrible dates and ready for love.

Structured the same way as CBS’ longtime hit How I Met Your Mother, the series features Kim Catt rall as an older version of Duff’s Sophie, telling her children how she met their father. Catt rall reveals in voiceover that the show picks up in 2022, where it’s “hard to live in the moment.” Sophie has a large gang of friends and complains to them about the 87 Tinder dates she’s been on. The trailer shows the friends getting into all sorts of thirty-something hijinks.

The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, and features recurring stars Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck.



Duff was available for the show partially because Disney+ canceled its own attempt at a show about a young blonde woman in New York City dealing with life and love— the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Duff hinted that Disney decided to pull the plug on the revival because it would have “adult themes.”

How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014 with an extremely controversial final season, and it took years to get a sequel series off the ground. At the time, CBS produced a pilot for How I Met Your Dad, which starred a pre-Lady Bird Greta Gerwig. The project was shelved indefinitely.



Another spin-off attempt was made in 2017, but ultimately fell-through. The new rendition of How I Met Your Father was ordered straight to series earlier in 2021. It’s not clear if HIMYF’s characters will have any connection to the HIMYM gang.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who also co-showrun This Is Us and Love, Victor. They also executive produce the show alongside HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman and Adam Londy. Duff is also a producer.