Kim Cattrall has made it clear she has no interest in reviving her character Samantha Jones for the HBO revival of Sex & The City, And Just Like That... However, she’s apparently plenty interested in playing a new character on a different revival series, i.e., Hulu’s How I Met Your Father.

In the sequel series to the hit 2005 CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, a mother who is—of course—telling her son the story of how she met his father. Like the original series, the story then goes back in time to the events leading up to the meet-cute.

In How I Met Your Father, viewers will follow Sophie and her close-knit group of friends in the year 2021, as they are in midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Per Deadline, Cattrall appearing in a recurring role as the future version of Sophie. Cattrall joins the cast alongside Duff, Veronica Mars star Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma.

How I Met Your Father is helmed by This Is Us co-showrunners and Hulu’s Love, Victor co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are onboard as executive producers along with original series director Pam Fryman, who will direct the pilot.

Cattrall most recently wrapped up work on the comedy feature About My Father, inspired by the life of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. In the film, she stars alongside Robert Di Niro as a powerful U.S. Senator named Tigger. In all of her avoidance of S&TC, she’s picked up television roles on the Fox series Filthy Rich, CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story, as well as the Swedish series Modus.