Here's the first look at Stephen Fry hosting the British Jeopardy!

Back in February, British TV network ITV announced that it was importing a true American institution across the Atlantic: Long-running quiz show Jeopardy! (which of course remains, despite its occasional brushes with controversy, the sole remaining meritocracy of any worth in the American cultural landscape). At the time, the network also tapped a host—none of that long, semi-disastrous public audition process her e—in the form of the endlessly eloquent and avuncular Stephen Fry.



Now, ITV has revealed the first photos from the show’s set, which reveal that, true to form, Fry cuts a natural figure behind the podium. (Not wholly surprising, in light of his long track record on British panel and quiz shows, including his long tenure as the impresario of QI, which he hosted from 2003 to 2016. )

Advertisement

The released photos also gave a few glimpses at the set of the U.K. reboot, provoking at least a few murmurs of outrage from veteran Jeopardy! fans who, you could argue, are not a demographic of human being inclined to be wild about change: Most notably, a bit of rumbling discontent over the decision to swap out the individual screens that make up the U.S. show’s big board in favor of a single screen that then has categories divided up digitally. (It’s slightly hard to describe; look at the photo above , and you can see what we mean—a minor change, to be sure, but this is, after all, Jeopardy!.)

As previously announced, the British series will depart majorly from the original show in one respect: Episodes will be an hour in length, with a third round betwixt Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy to make up the length . It’s not clear yet whether cash amounts for clues will be adjusted for the extra length; the mere presence of two or three more Daily Double spaces on the board (which allow contestants to as much as double their winnings for every one they find) could lead to savvy players massively increasing their scores through heavy betting. Not that we spend too much time thinking about the mechanics and betting dynamics of Jeopardy!. That would be a thing nerds do! We’re cool, and are the normal amount of excited to see what Fry and company do as they import the show overseas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Versions of Jeopardy! previously ran in the U.K. in both the ’ 80s and the ’90s; the latest reboot is set to air in October 2023.