October is a big month to binge-watch new releases on Netflix. One of the most exciting additions is the third season of You. When we last saw Joe, he’d settled down with Love and moved to the suburbs. But from what we saw in the trailer, Joe’s become obsessed with his new neighbor and though he said he’s trying to be on his best behavior now that he’s a dad, it wouldn’t be You without some murder, would it? Will Joe’s neighbor meet the same fate as Beck, or will a jealous Love do the job for Joe?



Then there’s the limited series Maid, starring Margaret Qualley alongside her real-life mom Andie MacDowell ( who also plays her character’s mom in the series) . It’s an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The series is helmed by Shameless team John Wells and Molly Smith Metzler and executive produced by Margot Robbie. It’ll likely be a top contender for the 2022 Emmys.

For those who want something lighter, Sexy Beasts returns for a second season. The first season was trashy, entertaining reality TV at its finest, complete with a self-absorbed beaver, and a panda who was ready to settle down ASAP, so we’re eager to see what over-the-top personalities are hiding behind the mask the season . And for those who’ve been waiting for a new season of Love Is Blind, Netflix is giving us the first international season with Love Is Blind: Brazil. The Baby-Sitters Club and Locke & Key also get second seasons this month, and On My Block’s final season arrives, too.

October 1:

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3:

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM

October 4:

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES



October 5:

Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

October 6:

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

October 7:

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

October 8:

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

October 9:

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11:

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Going in Style

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12:

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

October 13:

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14:

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

​​In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM

October 15:

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip — NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 16:

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

​​Victoria & Abdul

October 19:

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM

October 20:

Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM



October 21:

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES

October 22:

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 24:

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 26:

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES



October 27:

Begin Again

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wentworth: Season 8



October 28:

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 29:

Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES



October 1:



Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2



October 3:

Angel Has Fallen

October 6:

Real Steel

October 14:

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

October 15:

The Creative Brain

October 17:

U Turn

October 20:

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

October 21:

The Hummingbird Project

October 23:

The Mist: Season 1

October 27:

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

October 28:

Pup Star

October 30:

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

October 31:

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

