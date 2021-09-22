October is a big month to binge-watch new releases on Netflix. One of the most exciting additions is the third season of You. When we last saw Joe, he’d settled down with Love and moved to the suburbs. But from what we saw in the trailer, Joe’s become obsessed with his new neighbor and though he said he’s trying to be on his best behavior now that he’s a dad, it wouldn’t be You without some murder, would it? Will Joe’s neighbor meet the same fate as Beck, or will a jealous Love do the job for Joe?
Then there’s the limited series Maid, starring Margaret Qualley alongside her real-life mom Andie MacDowell (who also plays her character’s mom in the series). It’s an adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The series is helmed by Shameless team John Wells and Molly Smith Metzler and executive produced by Margot Robbie. It’ll likely be a top contender for the 2022 Emmys.
For those who want something lighter, Sexy Beasts returns for a second season. The first season was trashy, entertaining reality TV at its finest, complete with a self-absorbed beaver, and a panda who was ready to settle down ASAP, so we’re eager to see what over-the-top personalities are hiding behind the mask the season. And for those who’ve been waiting for a new season of Love Is Blind, Netflix is giving us the first international season with Love Is Blind: Brazil. The Baby-Sitters Club and Locke & Key also get second seasons this month, and On My Block’s final season arrives, too.
Arriving:
October 1:
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It...
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
October 3:
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
October 4:
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 5:
Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
October 6:
Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
October 7:
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
October 8:
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
October 9:
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11:
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12:
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
October 13:
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14:
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
October 15:
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 16:
Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victoria & Abdul
October 19:
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM
October 20:
Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM
October 21:
Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES
Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex, Love & goop — NETFLIX SERIES
October 22:
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 24:
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25:
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26:
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
October 27:
Begin Again
Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wentworth: Season 8
October 28:
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 29:
Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving:
October 1:
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
October 3:
Angel Has Fallen
October 6:
Real Steel
October 14:
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
October 15:
The Creative Brain
October 17:
U Turn
October 20:
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
October 21:
The Hummingbird Project
October 23:
The Mist: Season 1
October 27:
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
October 28:
Pup Star
October 30:
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
October 31:
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man