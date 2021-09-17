When we last saw Joe in Netflix’s You, he’d decided to settle down with Love— who also has a murderous streak—after learning about her pregnancy. Was it fear or love itself? It was hard to tell. Season two ended with a hint that Joe would become fixated on his neighbor and some fans speculated that this was Joe’s long-lost mother. But the trailer for season 3 squashes that theory.



In the trailer, Joe narrates to his son, Henry, that out of desire to be a good parent to his child, he married “the monster.” As much as Joe and Love try to be a team, Joe’s obsession with the new neighbor Natalie (Michaela McManus) keeps getting in the way. He’s back to his old ways, attempting to disguise himself with a baseball cap and stalking the attractive woman next door. But Love can sense something’s up. She calls Joe out for always being distracted and then she finds a hidden box filled with Natalie’s belongings—including her underwear. And because Joe is… well, Joe, we see that he’s wrapping up a dead body in a garbage bag, duct taping it and putting it in the trunk of his car. So much for Joe wanting to leave behind his murderous past for his baby, as he said in the teaser.

In another scene, Love dramatically asks Joe, “Why don’t you love me anymore?” in the rain—so their marriage is definitely in jeopardy. The couple gives marriage therapy a go, but their misguided therapist tells them, “Neither of you is gonna kill your spouse. You’re many things but you are not murderers.” If only she knew! But at least they’re still working as a team. The final trailer shot shows them joining forces to bury a dead body, so not all hope is lost for the newlyweds—in their own twisted version of partnership, anyway.



The third season of You premieres on October 15.