Here's what's coming to Disney Plus in August

This August, Disney+ is giving us a plethora of animal-based content, ranging from terrifying to cuteness overload, kicking off on August 4 with the first season of America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition. Dog trainer expert Cesar Millan will return with his new series, Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog, where he not only seeks to improve the dog’s behavior, but to strengthen the relationship between the troubled pooch and their owner. As the pièce de résistance when it comes to adorable critters, the premiere of Growing Up Animal happens next month, which follows the early life of animals over 6 episodes. For those looking for something lower on the cuteness scale, shark programming will continue to flood in as Shark Fest forges on. Episodes of Disney originals Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life and Turner And Hooch continue to air in August, and the origin story for the most notorious dog-hater of all time, Cruella, debuts on Disney+ at the end of the month.



Advertisement

For those who do not give a hoot about animals of any kind, the streamer premieres some non-animal related content as well. The animated Marvel series What If...? premieres on August 11, and will dive into all of the hypothetical scenarios possible within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new series boasts a stacked cast of those who currently play the superhero (or villain) roles on the big screen, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky , Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. Disney will also debut a series of short films on August 4, with stories ranging from a lazy, evil fighting dinosaur who won’t take out the trash (Dinosaur Barbarian) to a man who faces a moral dilemma as he waits to cross the street at a light that just won’t change (Crosswalk).

In between all of the Marvel and animal content comes one unexpected addition: the 2007 romantic comedy Dan In Real Life, starring Steve Carrell, Dane Cook, Emily Blunt, Diann e Wiest, and Juliette Binoche. Carrell stars as Dan Burns, and widower and columnist who while on a family vacation inadvertently falls in love with his girlfriend’s brother. Bringing in The Family Stone kind of drama we see! The Robin Williams classic Mrs. Doubtfire will also hit the streaming service next month.

Still unsure of what to check out? View out streaming guides for the best movies of Disney+ or the best films on Showtime.

August 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Fit For Service”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “One Brick At A Time”

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Dinosaur Barbarian

Going Home

Crosswalk



Songs to Sing in the Dark

No. 2 to Kettering

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Ep. 2)

Marvel Studios Legends

Monsters at Work (Ep. 6)

Turner & Hooch (Ep. 3)

Friday, August 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. “Finland’s Midnight Sun”

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season finale)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, Ep. 15)

Wednesday, August 11



Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Front Of The Pack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Canine Quarantine”

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2)

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1)

What If...? (Season 1 premiere)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S1, Ep. 3)

Monsters at Work (S1, Ep. 7)

Turner & Hooch (S1, Ep. 4)

Friday, August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S1, Ep. 16)

Wednesday, August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Pack Attack”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Blind Faith”

Disney The Owl House (S2)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal (Season 1 premiere)

Diary of a Future President (Season 2 premiere)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S1, Ep. 4)



Monsters at Work (S1, Ep. 8)



Turner & Hooch (S1, Ep. 5)

What If...? (S1, Ep. 2)

Friday, August 20

Eragon

Wednesday, August 25



Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Twin Trouble”

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. “Dogs V Cats”

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian



Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (S1, Ep. 5)

Monsters at Work (S1, Ep. 9)

Turner & Hooch (S1, Ep. 6)

What If...? (S1, Ep. 3)

Friday, August 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

