Hulu has a range of new originals arriving next month, from apocalyptic science fiction, to a sign- of- the- times reality show. FX’s Y: The Last Man finally premieres next month after a decade filled with delays, failures, and do-overs. The series follows one guy and his pet monkey after everyone else with a Y chromosome has dropped dead. The survivors find themselves trying to figure out how to keep the world going with just one man, the last man. For avid sci-fi fans, the first X-Files film also arrives on Hulu on the 1st .



As Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped up its 20th and final season in June, another family is gunning to take their place despite no one asking for it: The D’Amelios. The D’Amelios, in particular daughters Charli and Dixie, struck gold o n Tik Tok when Charli became the app’s No. 1 content creator with 150 million followers. Now, the The D’Amelio Show will follow the family as they move to Los Angeles for Dixie’s music career.

For those looking for a watch with a better premise, Hulu’s got two coming next month. B.J. Novak’s comedic anthology series, The Premise, stars Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, George Wallace, Beau Bridges, and many more. Then there’s Minor Premise, which follows a reclusive neuroscientist who becomes entangled in his own experiment, pitting ten fragments of his consciousness against each other.

Need a little bit more streaming inspiration? Here are our guides to the best romantic comedies and genre television shows on Hulu.

What’s coming to Hulu next month:

September 1

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

September 2

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

September 3

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

September 4

Flower (2017)

September 8

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere

La La Land (2016)

September 10

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

September 11

High Ground (2021)

September 13

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Colette (2018)

September 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

September 16

The Premise: Series Premiere

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

September 18

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1

September 20

Grown Ups (2010)

September 21

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere

The Big Leap: Series Premiere

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere

September 22

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere

September 23

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere

Alter Ego: Series Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5

Funhouse (2021)

September 24

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere

An American Haunting (2006)

September 25

Gemini (2018)

September 27

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere

September 28

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

September 29

La Brea: Series Premiere

Minor Premise (2021)

September 30

New Order (2021)

Here’s everything leaving Hulu next month:

September 1

The Iron Lady (2011)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Young Adult (2011)

September 2

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)



September 23

An American Haunting (2006)



September 29

Destination Wedding (2018)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

September 30

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Hard Day (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Assassin (2015)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beasts Clawing At Straws (2020)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Black And White (2000)

BOY (2010)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Burning (2018)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Condemned (2007)

Contagion (2011)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Daredevil (2003)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Don’T Think Twice (2016)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Eliminators (2016)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fright Night (1985)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Grandma (2015)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

The Grudge (2004)

Gundala (2019)

Hard Romanticker (2011)

Hideaway (1995)

Himalaya (1991)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

Housesitter (1992)

I Do...Until I Don’T (2017)

I Wish I Knew (2010)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

It’S Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Johnny English (2003)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Knowing (2009)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2018)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Machines (2016)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mountains May Depart (2015)

Mr. North (1988)

The Nightingale (2013)

Nixon (1995)

Old Stone (2016)

The Omen (1976)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Places In The Heart (1984)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pop Aye (2017)

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly (2008)

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet Of Souls (2015)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night In Doom House (2016)

R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)

The Ring (2002)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Salvador (1986)

Scent of Green Papayas (1993)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

The Soloist (2009)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Stepfather (2009)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Bean (2015)

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

This Means War (2010)

Thunderheart (1992)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Train to Busan (2016)

Tyler Perry’S The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

The Wailing (2016)

Whip It (2009)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

The Woman Who Left (2016)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)