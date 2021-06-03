Guillermo from What We Do In The Shadows (not the last man) Photo : FX

Dear God: Please don’t take this as a challenge—Heaven knows how poorly you took “We’d like to work from home for a bit” last year!—but we just wanted to write and let you know that you’ve only got a little bit more than 3 months left to stop FX’s Y: The Last Man adaptation from making it on to TV. As mere mortals, we don’t really know why you, in your infinite wisdom, have pulled out so many stops to keep this well-regarded graphic novel from ever making it into theaters or onto TVs, but you certainly have, sending more than a decade’s worth of plagues—aborted movie projects, failed scripts, absent actors, bailing showrunners, and more—to consign Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s Eisner-winning Vertigo series to the pits of Development Hell.

Advertisement

It seems like you might have started slipping lately, though, God, because FX announced today that the series—which stars Warcraft’s Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, a regular, monkey-owning guy who suddenly finds himself one of the last two living beings on Earth with a Y chromosome—will be debuting on the network’s “FX On Hulu” brand on September 13. Given that the series (which also co-stars Diane Lane and Ashley Romans) is set to conclude filming in early July, that’s not much time left to put a little Almighty English on the ball and stop this show from happening, again. (Of course, you could just wait until September 12 and drop a big rock on the whole planet, but, again, what do we know?!)

But while it’s certainly the most blasphemous addition to FX’s upcoming schedule, Y’s wasn’t the only premiere date announced today. The network also set premiere dates for spin-off series American Horror Stories (July 15), as well as new comedy Reservation Dogs, which stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor as a crew of Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma, trying to rob, steal, and save enough to finance a life in California. (That one hits on August 9.)

There’s also a slate of returning shows, including American Horror Story, singular, which drops its new season on August 25th, alongside the premiere of the 12th season of Archer on FXX. (And, for the curious, yes, the press release does list the late Jessica Walter as voice talent on the season, so she presumably recorded at least part of the 8-episode season before her death in March of this year.) Oh, and What We Do In The Shadows, which is back for its third season on September 2. And Impeachment: American Crime Story, on September 7. Honestly, we’re starting to see why you’ve been having so much difficulty honing your aim to take out Y, Big Guy, because that’s a lot of shows.

In conclusion: Please do not kill us all to stop this TV show from being aired. Thank you.