September’s going to be a big month for Netflix originals. Both Lucifer and Dear White People will debut their final seasons next month, but there are also tons of new arrivals to look out for. Sex Education fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what’s going on at Moordale after head teacher Mr. Groff left the school. The new season arrives on September 17, and will introduce some new characters, too, including Mr. Groff’s replacement, Miss Haddon (Jemima Kirke).
The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan is also debuting his upcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass on September 24, starring some familiar faces from his previous hit series: Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Rahul Kohli. But while there’s plenty of new stuff to binge-watch, there are some sad losses, too: Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the Karate Kid movies, and other beloved classics are leaving the Netflix library in September.
Arriving:
September 1:
How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2:
Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
Final Account
Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
September 3:
Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
Worth — NETFLIX FILM
September 4:
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7:
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY
On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8:
The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM
September 9:
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10:
Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kate — NETFLIX FILM
Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Prey — NETFLIX FILM
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 13:
September 14:
A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 15:
Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
September 16:
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 17:
Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM
Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM
Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES
The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM
September 19:
Dark Skies
September 20:
Grown Ups
September 21:
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
September 22:
Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 23:
Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM
September 24:
Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES
Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 28:
Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
September 29:
The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES
Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM
September 30:
Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES
The Phantom
Date TBD:
Leaving:
September 3:
Kicking and Screaming
September 6:
Midnight Special
September 7:
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
September 11:
Turbo
September 12:
I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
September 14:
Pawn Stars: Season 2
September 15:
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
September 16:
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
September 18:
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
September 26:
The Grandmaster
September 30:
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love