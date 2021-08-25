September’s going to be a big month for Netflix originals. Both Lucifer and Dear White People will debut their final seasons next month, but there are also tons of new arrivals to look out for. Sex Education fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what’s going on at Moordale after head teacher Mr. Groff left the school. The new season arrives on September 17, and will introduce some new characters, too, including Mr. Groff’s replacement, Miss Haddon (Jemima Kirke).



The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan is also debuting his upcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass on September 24, starring some familiar faces from his previous hit series: Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Rahul Kohli. But while there’s plenty of new stuff to binge-watch, there are some sad losses, too: Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, the Karate Kid movies, and other beloved classics are leaving the Netflix library in September .

September 1:

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2:

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES

September 3:

Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth — NETFLIX FILM

September 4:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 7:

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8:

The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM

September 9:

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10:

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 13:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 14:

A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 15:

Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

September 16:

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 17:

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM

September 19:

Dark Skies

September 20:

Grown Ups

September 21:

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 22:

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 23:

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM

September 24:

Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling — NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 28:

Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

September 29:

The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM

September 30:

Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES

The Phantom

Date TBD:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 3:

Kicking and Screaming

September 6:

Midnight Special

September 7:

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

September 11:

Turbo

September 12:

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

September 14:

Pawn Stars: Season 2

September 15:

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

September 16:

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

September 18:

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

September 26:

The Grandmaster

September 30:

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love