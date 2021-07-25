Netflix hasn’t brought back NBC’s Manifest just yet, indicating that it has moved on from the days of constantly resurrecting popular broadcast shows that fans think were canceled too soon, but one holdover from that era is still hanging around and getting ready for its actual final season—after having already done a few final seasons. We’re talking about Lucifer, which ran for a few seasons on Fox before being picked up by Netflix and then canceled after five seasons, but then Netflix decided to bring it back for another final season last year, officially setting up the end for everybody’s favorite handsome, charming nightclub owner/LAPD consultant who also happens to be the devil.

This weekend, during the show’s Comic-Con At Home panel (via The Hollywood Reporter), Netflix revealed that the final season of Lucifer will be premiering on September 10, and it sounds like this will be an actual final season and not a “season 6A” thing where the actual final season comes later. Netflix also released a teaser, showing all sorts of demon faces and wings and kissing and people in nice clothes that you should expect from Lucifer, and it ends with Tom Ellis getting pulled over by a cop and then taking a swig from his flask, with him explaining that it’s his last day in Los Angeles—and also he’s, you know, the devil. Safe driving laws don’t apply to him. Also, it doesn’t come up in this teaser and surely won’t ever come up again, but let’s not forget that this show is technically part of The CW’s Arrowverse, or at least that it takes place in some specific corner of the Arrowverse’s multiverse… or at least that Tom Ellis popped up as Lucifer during The CW’s Crisis On Infinite Earths. Maybe it wasn’t technically the same guy.