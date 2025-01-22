High Potential reaches potential, secures second-season renewal Kaitlin Olson’s hit procedural will live to solve another crime

High Potential has a chance to exceed its potential. Per Variety, ABC has renewed the hit procedural, which stars Kaitlin Olson as a super-smart cleaning lady who helps the LAPD solve crimes, for another season. Following a steady build in ratings, its first 10-episode season wraps tonight.

The first season of High Potential was the rare “big hit” for network television. Well, it’s rare in other seasons because this has been an unexpectedly good year for network TV. Many shows, including Matlock, Doctor Odyssey, and St. Denis Medical, have thrived this season amid exaggerated reports of television’s demise. But High Potential is clicking like a few others. Its pilot netted 30 million viewers across platforms since debuting last year, and its weekly ratings have continued to climb. As The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar wrote in her write-up of High Potential’s mid-season finale, “The cast is great, the procedural element has fun hijinks, and High Potential has proven it’s a worthy weekly escape as well as a huge part of why network TV is so back.”

High Potential isn’t the only show returning next season. Earlier today, ABC announced Abbott Elementary, which recently guest-starred Olson, is returning for a fifth season.