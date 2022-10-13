Hilary Swank’s new crime drama, Alaska Daily, is shaping up to be a worthwhile entry into one of our favorite genres: cops being so ineffective at solving a murder that journalists and podcasters have to step up and do it for them.



This particular crime centers on the disappearance of an Indigenous woman named Gloria Nanmac. In last Thursday’s premiere, disgraced big-city reporter Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) decided to take a job in the strip-mall offices of the Daily Alaskan after becoming aware of a troubling pattern: Gloria (whose body was recently found) was one of multiple Indigenous women to go missing, and no one’s doing anything about it. Naturally, it’s all up to the journalists.

In this A.V. Club exclusive sneak peek from episode 2, Eileen and her partner, cub reporter Roz Friendly (Grace Dove), get to work.

Sneak Peek: Roz and Eileen Have Questions About Gloria Nanmac - Alaska Daily

In the clip, Eileen and Roz interview local fisherman Toby Crenshaw. Last week, it was revealed that Toby invited Gloria to a party two years ago, after which she was never seen again. From this scene, it’s clear that Eileen and Roz haven’t quite mastered the art of subtly interrogating their potential suspects just yet. When Toby tenses and shuts down at the mere mention of Gloria’s name, Roz continues to hound him for information, eventually just coming out and asking the big question: “Did you kill her, Toby?” Ah, if only it was that simple.



Toby does accidentally reveal a helpful tidbit of information, though. He doesn’t want to talk because he is worried that “they” will find out. Eileen immediately picks up on the slip and presses him. Is this a larger conspiracy? Either way, we’re intrigued.

Alaska Daily airs Thursdays at 10PM ET on ABC. Episodes are also available the next day on Hulu.