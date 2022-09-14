Over two decades after her Beverly Hills, 90210 appearances, Hilary Swank is returning to network television. While the actor has led Netflix’s Away and FX’s Trust in the past few years (with a voice role on BoJack Horseman for a few episodes, lest anyone forget Joey Pogo), ABC’s Alaska Daily marks her first significant starring TV role on a broadcast channel.

The Oscar winner leads ABC’s mystery drama as investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who leaves her fancy New York City life behind and starts working at a local Anchorage newspaper. She’s looking for a clean start and personal and professional redemption. She hopes to find it in Alaska, a place which the trailer says “has a funny way of revealing things,” whatever the hell that means.

ABC released the footage during its 2022 Television Critics Association summer panel on September 14.

“Alaska Daily” Full Trailer - Series Premiere THURS OCT 6 on ABC - Stream on Hulu

Eileen moves to Anchorage to solve a case of a missing Indigenous woman, which connects to a larger, more dangerous conspiracy than anyone realizes. No one seems too happy that a wealthy out-of-town woman has made it her mission to figure this out, but Eileen is supported by her editor, Stanley (Jeff Perry), and fellow newspaper employee, Roz (Grace Dove). They team up to find out who is kidnapping and murdering Native women, but soon enough, Eileen starts getting threatening calls to drive her out of town.

Advertisement

Created by Tom McCarthy, the cast includes Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank.

Alaska Daily will premiere on ABC on Thursday, October 6 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream on Hulu one day after they air on ABC.