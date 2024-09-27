Hilary Swank drafted to team Yellowjackets and more casting news this week Plus, more buzz about Green Lantern casting and lots of Oscar-caliber stars find new prestige TV vehicles

Hilary Swank has been cast in the upcoming third season of Yellowjackets. According to Deadline, she’ll be a recurring guest star with an option to bump up to a series regular should the show get renewed for a fourth season (which seems likely, given it’s currently Showtime’s buzziest hit, no pun intended). No details have yet been released as to who Swank will play. Given the structure of the show, she might be playing the older version of one of the teammates stranded in 1996.

Regardless of what character she’s playing, Swank feels like a good fit for the show’s adult cast. The older Yellowjackets (that we’ve met so far) are a stellar ensemble that includes Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell. Swank is, of course, a two-time Oscar winner, but after taking some time off from Hollywood she’s had more trouble getting her foot in the door of TV than her fellow prestige film actors. She tried the streaming route with Netflix’s canceled-too-soon space odyssey Away and then the network route with the similarly short-lived Alaska Daily. Hopefully an established fan-favorite like Yellowjackets will be a better vehicle for Swank’s talents.

Elsewhere, DC has started to round out its stable of heroes: there’s a new Supergirl villain and a new Green Lantern in Kyle Chandler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio would like Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) or Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) to play John Stewart opposite Chandler’s Hal Jordan. (Damson Idris was reportedly in the mix at one point, but is no longer in contention.) This week also saw Netflix beef up its East Of Eden limited series by adding Mike Faist and Christopher Abbott, and Emerald Fennell bringing in Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi aboard her Wuthering Heights adaptation (much to the chagrin of the Internet). Check out more of the week’s highlights below.