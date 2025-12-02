Hirokazu Kore-eda to direct live-action adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Look Back

2026 is set to be a year full of tears, with not one, but two films to be released from the Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. While his upcoming feature film Sheep in the Box was confirmed months ago, it has now been announced that the auteur will be doing a live-action adaptation of the manga one-shot Look Back by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which received an anime adaptation in 2024.

The news was revealed alongside the release of the latest chapter of Fujimoto’s popular shonen manga Chainsaw Man in Shonen Jump+. Look Back tells the story of two young girls—the confident and outspoken Fujino, and the shy shut-in Kyomoto—whose relationship goes from competitive to a beautiful friendship as they connect over their shared passion for drawing. The story is a tender and compassionate look at love, grief, and why we make art. Hirokazu Kore-eda will serve as both writer and director for the adaptation.

Those who have read the original one-shot, or watched the 2024 anime film, already know how emotionally weighty and poignant Look Back is, which makes it a good fit for Kore-eda to adapt despite how initially surprising the news is. The humanist director is himself known for contemplative and sentimental films that will leave a viewer emotionally devastated, and regularly depicts the personal struggles children face, such as with his 2023 film Monster. In this way, Fujimoto’s manga is a fitting one for the director to adapt.

Kore-eda is also no stranger to adapting Japanese comics. He served as writer, director, and showrunner for the television series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, which was released on Netflix in 2023, and is an adaptation of Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House.

While nobody predicted a collaboration between Hirokazu Kore-eda and Tatsuki Fujimoto, it is a pleasant surprise that will be certain to tug at heartstrings worldwide. The film is planned for next year, though an exact date has not been announced.