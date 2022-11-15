Gift-giving is probably the most anxiety-inducing aspect of the festive season. Luckily for you, and the pop culture fan in your life, The A.V. Club’s curated gift guide has something for every TV fan. It’s always a good idea to reach for streaming platform gift cards (from HBO Max to Apple TV+, or better yet, the easy Roku device). But if you want to specifically celebrate favorites like Better Call Saul or Stranger Things through presents, or lounge in TV show-themed fancy bathrobes or hoodies during the winter, or simply get excited about the Community movie, this list has got you covered. And it’s always a good idea to
Better Call Saul’s University of American Samoa sweatshirt
University of American Samoa Law School sweatshirt
Price: $31-$39
Jimmy McGill wore his online alma mater with pride, and now your Better Call Saul-loving friends can, too, with this sweatshirt bearing the seal of the University of American Samoa law school. It’s also helpful for identifying other fans in the wild—if some passing stranger shouts out “go Land Crabs!” at them they’ll know they’ve found a kindred spirit with excellent taste in TV dramas. [Cindy White]
Yellowjackets’ “Who’s hungry” hoodie
Price: $54.95
Yes, yes, the most obvious Yellowjackets-themed gift for the true fan is probably the blue-and-yellow jersey or bomber jacket that the team wears. However, what’s better than merch with Melanie Lynskey’s face on it? Even better is the quote itself. “Who’s hungry” is a perfectly witty way to summarize what the show is about. Anyone who loves Showtime’s psychological thriller will love this hoodie. And just in time for winter, too. [Saloni Gajjar]
Severance’s Lumon notebooks
Price: $7.99
For a healthy work-life balance, a blank notebook is a great way to jot down thoughts or keep things organized. It’s certainly a far better solution than having a chip put in your head to separate the memories of your time on and off the job. Anyone who’s watched Severance should get that reference, and would also likely appreciate this notebook bearing the logo of Lumon, the mysterious company at the center of the show. A quick search will turn up quite a few options along these same lines, including this one we found on Redbubble with a recreation of Petey’s hand-drawn map of Lumon on the cover. [Cindy White]
Community’s Troy and Abed mug
Troy and Abed in the Morning mug
Price: $15.99
For anyone getting ready to celebrate the return of Community after six seasons—because we’re finally getting the freaking movie!—this mug is the ideal gift. It commemorates one of the show’s longest-running gags, Troy and Abed’s morning show, and let’s be honest: Danny Pudi and Donald Glover look hella cute in this. Who wouldn’t want to sip their coffee looking at them? [Saloni Gajjar]
Bridgerton-themed tea set
The Republic of Tea, 2 tin set
Price: $29
The Venn diagram of tea drinkers and Bridgerton fans has got to be pretty close to a circle, right? These specialty teas from The Republic of Tea inspired by the show should please both camps. We like this double set, which comes with two different varieties. There’s Queen’s Cake, a fruity vanilla blend, and Anthony and Kate’s spiced chai, in case the recipient shares Kate’s dislike of English tea. If you want to get extra fancy, you’ll also find an assortment of lovely gift sets exclusive to the Netflix shop, like this one, which adds a jar of white honey for those with a taste for the sweet life. [Cindy White]
A League Of Their Own baseball cards
A League Of Thier Own vintage-style baseball cards
Price: $18
These vintage-style cards are perfect for those passionate about both TV and sports. Well, a fictional all-women baseball team called the Rockford Peaches, at least. A League Of Their Own is one of this year’s best new shows, so for anyone who binged it on Prime Video over one weekend, what’s better than these collectible cards? They feature images of all the best Peaches’ players circa 1943, which is when this period sports dramedy is set. [Saloni Gajjar]
James Burrows’ autobiography
“Directed By James Burrows” by James Burrows
Price: $19.39 (hardback)
This fascinating book of stories from legendary director James Burrows, who worked on some of the greatest television shows of all time, makes a great gift for any fan of classic TV. It promises to take them behind the scenes of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and more. Part memoir, part insider’s guide to the industry, this hilarious page-turner is a must-read book about “Must See TV” and full of insights on many of the stars Burrows helped make famous. [Cindy White]
Matthew Perry’s memoir
“Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry
Price: $19.40
Matthew Perry’s memoir is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and not just for plenty of intriguing anecdotes and quotes he’s provided. The Friends star gets pretty real about his battle with addiction, and his time filming NBC’s famous sitcom, as well as some of his other projects. We bet all of that is only scratching the surface. So, could there be a better holiday gift for the Friends fan? [Saloni Gajjar]
Abbott Elementary-themed tote bag
Willard R. Abbott Elementary tote bag
Price: $23.99
Share a little school spirit with the teachers in your life, or anyone who loves ABC’s Abbott Elementary, by gifting them this handy tote bag sporting the fictional school’s retro logo. This canvas tote is available in three convenient sizes and goes anywhere from the grocery store to the library or even on a field trip to the zoo. We know Miss Teagues would approve. [Cindy White]
Stranger Things season four T-shirt
“Running Up That Hill” T-shirt
Price: $15.95
2022 has been quite a year for Stranger Things fans, what with season four’s seven episodes being a whopping 90 minutes or so each. But the biggest gift Netflix’s acclaimed drama gave this year is bringing Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back into the limelight, creating perfect nostalgia for those who grew up on her music, and introducing it to a younger generation. So no matter how old the Stranger Things fan in your life is, this T-shirt is an exceptional gift either way. [Saloni Gajjar]
The White Lotus bathrobe
The White Lotus Resort & Spa bathrobe
Price: $84.95
Give the gift of luxury with this white terry cloth robe just like the ones in HBO’s The White Lotus. It’s embroidered with the logo for the five-star resort and spa, so it’s perfect for lounging around the house and pretending you’re on vacation in some exotic locale, like Hawaii or Italy. You could even add it to a gift basket with an assortment of bath and beauty products for the ultimate spa experience. [Cindy White]
What We Do In The Shadows’ Jackie Daytona tumbler
Price: $32.95
There’s nothing better than raising a toast while holding a tumbler that reminds you of one of Matt Berry’s best performances. He’s constantly crushing it as Laszlo on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows, and Berry’s memorable one-episode version of Jackie Daytona, Regular Human Bartender, is fitting material for glassware (it is the holiday season, after all). It’s honestly the most fun souvenir for any WWDITS fan. [Saloni Gajjar]
Yellowstone Monopoly board game
The official Yellowstone Monopoly set
Price: $44.95
There are all sorts of TV-related versions of Monopoly available now, including everything from Game Of Thrones to Stranger Things to The Simpsons. Still, we’re going with the Yellowstone edition, since the show just came back for a fifth season, and fans of Kevin Costner’s modern Western drama might enjoy spending a little more time around the Dutton family’s ranch. This special edition includes customized locations, cards, and collectible tokens themed to the show. Forget being the top hat, dog, race car, or boot—now you play as a cowboy hat, saddle, steer, rope, belt buckle, and more. Bring it to a party as a hostess gift, and it could double as a fun party activity, too. [Cindy White]
The Rehearsal’s laptop harness
Price: $48.99
Okay, The Rehearsal is an undoubtedly wacky TV series, but Nathan Fielder didn’t just deliver us a good (if not uneasy) time with it. He also showcased the laptop harness starting with episode one, proving how easy it is to walk around and type as you go. It’s probably one of the most useful products on this entire list. Give it to the Fielder-esque mastermind in your life, and hope they don’t use it for evil planning purposes. [Saloni Gajjar]
