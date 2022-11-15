Severance’s Lumon notebooks

For a healthy work-life balance, a blank notebook is a great way to jot down thoughts or keep things organized. It’s certainly a far better solution than having a chip put in your head to separate the memories of your time on and off the job. Anyone who’s watched Severance should get that reference, and would also likely appreciate this notebook bearing the logo of Lumon, the mysterious company at the center of the show. A quick search will turn up quite a few options along these same lines, including this one we found on Redbubble with a recreation of Petey’s hand-drawn map of Lumon on the cover. [Cindy White]