Apple TV+ has quickly emerged as one of the most popular and reliable streaming platforms. It garnered a whopping 52 Emmy nominations last week, and we recently dug into how Apple TV+ has become a bonafide powerhouse for TV dramas. To help figure out what to watch on the platform, The A.V. Club has assembled our guide of the best shows the service has to offer, including awards magnet Ted Lasso, cult fave For All Mankind (a show we’re recapping weekly), and a healthy serving of underrated gems.



This list is in alphabetical order. It was last updated on July 20, 2022. It will update monthly.