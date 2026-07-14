The Haunting Of Hotel Transylvania to finally explore what's haunting Hotel Transylvania
Haunted hotelier Mavis Dracula checks into Hotel Transylvania 5 on October 8, 2027.Courtesy of Prime Video
Nearly 15 years into the Hotel Transylvania series, Sony Pictures is finally sinking its teeth into what’s haunting the hotel run by Dracula and patronized by mummies, werewolves, and Frankensteins. One might be inclined to say, “Why it’s the monsters that are haunting the hotel,” but that person would only humiliate themselves and debase the undead and mutant guests of the establishment. The Haunting Of Hotel Transylvania, the fifth entry in the long-running series, will unearth the secrets of the monster-centric destination, particularly what makes Dracula’s hotel so scary if not the vampires.
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