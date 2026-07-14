The Haunting Of Hotel Transylvania to finally explore what's haunting Hotel Transylvania

Nearly 15 years into the Hotel Transylvania series, Sony Pictures is finally sinking its teeth into what’s haunting the hotel run by Dracula and patronized by mummies, werewolves, and Frankensteins. One might be inclined to say, “Why it’s the monsters that are haunting the hotel,” but that person would only humiliate themselves and debase the undead and mutant guests of the establishment. The Haunting Of Hotel Transylvania, the fifth entry in the long-running series, will unearth the secrets of the monster-centric destination, particularly what makes Dracula’s hotel so scary if not the vampires.

Picking up where the hard-to-pronounce fourth movie, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, left off, the upcoming sequel hands the keys over to Mavis Dracula and her husband Johnny. But after some paranormal activity in the hotel run and typically visited by supernatural creatures in the spookiest region of the world, the Drac Pack attempts to crack the mystery of who’s haunting the ghoul-ridden hotel once and for all.

Sony has yet to announce the cast of the film, and thus far, only Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Murray the mummy, has confirmed his involvement, which is only notable because he works so infrequently. Mavis and Johnny were voiced by Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg in the first four movies, but they weren’t part of the announcement on Variety. Nor was Adam Sandler, who voiced Dracula in parts one through three but did not return for Transformania.

The Haunting Of Hotel Transylvania opens on October 8, 2027.