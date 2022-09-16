5. Will this be the last episode we’ll get with Milly Alcock and Emily Carey?

Ever since HBO released the cast list and there were two actresses named in the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, we knew a time jump would be coming at some point, and we would be bidding farewell to two cast members. What we didn’t know was how attached we’d become to them in the first half of the season.

Milly Alcock has been knocking it out of the park each week as Rhaenyra. She’s given us so many different sides of the character—irreverence, ambition, naïveté, heartbreaking grief, simmering indignation, unbridled lust—while always remaining true to the steely Targaryen core beneath it all. Meanwhile, Emily Carey has quietly become one of the show’s most valuable players. She doesn’t get to do the big, showy scenes like Alcock and Smith. But we can see so much of Alicent’s inner turmoil expressed in her face. We know how isolated and trapped she feels in her position, though she isn’t allowed to come right out and say so. That, in itself, is a tragedy.

With the pace at which the show is moving forward in time, we may be seeing the last of them in this episode. So we’ll be spending as much time as we can savoring the scenes they have left. Fortunately, their characters will still be with us, and we can’t wait to see what Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke bring to them for the rest of the season.