In the bloody, fiery wake of last night’s House Of The Dragon premiere on HBO, Twitter’s resident Westeros experts (and amateurs) had plenty of thoughts on the inaugural episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel. Set 172 years before the events of the original show, HOTD follows the Targaryen dynasty in King’ s Landing. The first episode introduces viewers to ancestral characters like Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), whose glistening and girlish resemblance to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen neatly lends to establish the character as Dany’s great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great aunt. And that’s on hereditary monarchies!



Fans had some strong opinions on the series’ casting—namely, pro-Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the much-maligned brother to King Viserys and the owner of what just might be the ultimate Targaryen head of hair. Fans were also sold on Princess Rhaenyra (although one naysayer did describe the princess as Daenerys from Shein.) Milly Alcock’s performance was also lauded, with one apt critic noting that the actor “went to the anya taylor joy school of being kunt in a weird way” (though that sentence could likely kill a Victorian child, this Zennial , unfortunately, knows exactly what it means.)

Advertisement

If the blonde inbreeding and bloody opulence of HOTD weren’t enough to wet GOT fan s’ whistles, the introduction of an updated version of Ramin Djawadi’s iconic GOT theme seemed to have everyone back on board, even the many viewers still licking their wounds from the series’ less-than-popular ending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the most part, fans agreed that even with only one episode of the saga under its belt, HOTD is the perfect antidote to the anti-GOT-season-8 sentiments that (for good reason) run rampant in the fandom. Especially given Daenerys’ exasperatingly girl boss fate, a new look at the Targaryen lore is a welcome addition to the Westeros history books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New episodes of House Of The Dragon air on HBO Sundays at 9 P.M. ET.