Reminding us all, yet again, that the creators of our favorite TV shows enjoy The Memes just as much as we normies do , the cast and crew of HBO’s upcoming House Of The Dragon have apparently been just cracking each other up to beat the band with all their Starbucks cup jokes of late. This is because—you may remember—a Starbucks cup got left in the shot in a scene from the final season of House’s parent show, Game Of Thrones, which became a viral sensation on the internet on account of we all got a little weird about Game Of Thrones there at the end, y’know?

Anyway: Some poor continuity person’s loss has been on-set comedy’s gain, per THR, which did an interview with series showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapoc hnik at the show’s L.A. premiere that was probably mostly about other stuff, but which our brains have fixated on as a vector for java joviality. Specifically, Condal noted that House Of The Dragon was “ a very heavily policed set — there was lots of Starbucks-hunting going on.” There was also apparently a running joke on set about crafting Starbucks “goblets” for cast members to drink their morning joe out of, so at least said beverages would be in-character, so to speak. (And actually, the Starbucks logo, as-is, could probably be fudged into a pretty good emblem for the piratical House Grey joy—let’s make this corporate synergy happen, HBO! )

Sapochnik, meanwhile, took it in the opposite direction, claiming that he had filled the show’s sets with coffee cups, only to then CGI each and every one out. (Somewhere, new Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav took a brief moment from his busy day of shoving completed movies into a woodchipper to twitch in fury.) We’re pretty sure Sapochnik was joking, but he did claim he’d give a cup of coffee to anyone who actually spots one.

So, yeah: House Of The Dragon is headed to TV on August 21, and we’re mostly just talking about coffee cups. Exciting content, ahoy!