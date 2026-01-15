How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is just one of the mysteries in new trailer

It’s been almost four years since the last episode of Derry Girls, but creator Lisa McGee has been hard at work on her next series. Netflix shared the trailer for How To Get To Heaven From Belfast this morning, focusing also on a female friend group in a matter of life and death. This time, however, it’s a present-day mystery instead of a 90s coming-of-age tale.

“Clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn, and dependable, inhibited carer Dara have been a tight-knit group since school,” reads a plot synopsis from Netflix. “Now in their late 30s, but still as close as ever, these three friends are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives. When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past. A show about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t turn out quite like you’d expected.” The first eerie event, at least according to the trailer, is that the fourth friend, Greta, is not the body in the coffin.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast stars Roisin Gallagher, Sinead Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne as the main trio of friends. Derry Girls lead Saoirse-Monica Jackson also pops up here at the very end. The series will arrive on February 12.