How To Get To Heaven From Belfast is just one of the mysteries in new trailer
The upcoming Netflix series from the creator of Derry Girls arrives on February 12.Image courtesy of Netflix
It’s been almost four years since the last episode of Derry Girls, but creator Lisa McGee has been hard at work on her next series. Netflix shared the trailer for How To Get To Heaven From Belfast this morning, focusing also on a female friend group in a matter of life and death. This time, however, it’s a present-day mystery instead of a 90s coming-of-age tale.