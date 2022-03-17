The suburbs sure are sinister in the first trailer for Candy on Hulu. Based on the true story of a 1980 murder, the five-episode series (how British!) stars Jessica Biel (BoJack Horseman) as Candy Montgomery, a seemingly perfect Texas housewife whose dark side emerged in the shocking death of Betty Gore, played by Melanie Lynskey (Don’t Look Up).



Montgomery had embarked on an affair with Gore’s husband Allan; after being confronted about it, she hit her church friend with an axe 41 times. Her confession was extracted through hypnosis by a psychiatrist, who testified that she was unaware of the brutality after having a “dissociative reaction.”

Candy looks to follow Montgomery from the beginning of her friendship with Gore through the dramatic trial in which she was acquitted of murder after pleading self defense. Foreboding shots of fruit punch, a meat tenderizer, and, of course, an axe promise a chilling tale.

Biel, who also executive produced the miniseries, previously starred in The Sinner and the Facebook Watch series Limetown, which is apparently a real thing that exists. Lynskey is back for another period piece Hulu miniseries after being part of the ensemble cast of Mrs. America; more recently, she was acclaimed for her role on Yellowjackets. Candy also features Timothy Simons (Veep), Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is The New Black), and Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Candy was co-created by Nick Antosca, who previously brought The Act to Hulu. The streamer will be further expanding its catalog of true crime miniseries when The Girl From Plainville debuts later this month.



Candy premieres on May 9, with new episodes releasing daily through May 13.

Another minise ries about Montgomery, starring Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Lily Rabe (Legion), will arrive from HBO Max and Big Little Lies’ David E. Kelley later this year.