Don't get too mad at this first look at Hulu's Furious Hulu's Furious stars Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy. It premieres July 27.

It’s a confirmed Furious summer as Hulu announced the premiere of Furious today. The upcoming series—not to be confused with Hong Kong actioner, The Furious—is an FBI procedural starring Shameless‘ Emmy Rossum, Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy. Rossum stars as Agent Alice Black on the hunt for a serial killer. The twist? This one’s a woman! Complicating matters is that both Black and the killer (presumably named White) have overlapping ideas about justice.

Check out a host of first-look images from Furious and try not to get too mad at them. The first three episodes of Furious premiere on Hulu on July 27, with new episodes premiering on Mondays through August 31.