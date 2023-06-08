The Scandoval is over for now. Vanderpump Rules’ juiciest storyline in years came to a vaguely Harry Potter-inspired conclusion during last night’s reunion finale episode. But much like her fellow countryman James Bond, Lisa Vanderpump will return. Unlike Bond, she’ll be doing so on Hulu.

Per Deadline, Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of a new reality series from the former Housewife. Vanderpump Villa will follow a new group of fame-hungry hot people as they work in Vanderpump’s French villa, catering to the needs of its wealthy clientele and whatever tourist wanders in hoping to see a fight and get on camera.

It’s hardly surprising that Vanderpump is moving her next venture farther from her home base, as her restaurants in Los Angeles keep closing . There were rumors in 2019 that the restaurateur would be using her new Las Vegas outposts as the location for a new series. However, hiring a snootier class of service workers, namely at least one snooty maitre d’, would add a new dimension to her expanding empire.

The number of Vanderpump-branded television shows has grown over the years. However, none of her Vanderpump Rules successors, including E’s Overserved, ABC’s Pooch Perfect, and Peacock’s Vanderpump Dogs, were renewed for a second season. We have to assume it’s because none of these shows were titled “Vanderpooch Rules,” which was right there.

As for LVP’s other reality hit, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump hasn’t returned to the series that made her a reality icon because she doesn’t “like many of them” and doesn’t “want to get into that kind of punch-up every night.” Fair enough. Her time away from Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne has done wonders for her husband, Ken Todd, who seemed happier than ever on this season of Vanderpump Rules. We must assume the lack of “punch-up” in his orbit did wonders.