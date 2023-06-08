Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules aired the third of its three reunion specials for its tenth season tonight—said excess required, of course, by the all-consuming power of “Scandoval,” the “real life thing that is also a TV show plotline” that everybody on the planet has to know at least a little about, even if they don’t want to, on pain of death.

Obviously, Bravo saved the biggest fireworks for this final reunion episode, finally bringing together cheating couple Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, and spurned woman Ariana Madix, on the stage together. (Leviss had previously been sequestered in a trailer due to a restraining order between her and Scheana Shay.) Which quickly produced one of the strangest moments of reality TV we’ve ever seen, as actual, real-life angry person Ariana Madix deployed what were clearly pre-written lines of condemnation on Leviss, including a memorably weird moment in which she accused her of being “a dementor,” before helpfully/sneeringly explaining “I know you like Harry Potter.” (Even Leviss, whose role for this portion of the show was pretty clearly to receive insults and project contrition, seemed visibly confused by that one.) Madix also professed her hope that her dog Charlotte, who died in the midst of the affair, would haunt Leviss, which feels like a rough afterlife for Charlotte, honestly.

Meanwhile, much online focus was also put on Sandoval, who at one point stuck to form and opened his mouth when he absolutely shouldn’t, responding to Madix’s note that he was still sleeping with her during the affair with “Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot.” Which was a take so loathsome that even host/producer Andy Cohen gave an interview about it, telling Variety “Of all the things you’ve said, this is possibly the worst.”

Anyway: You have now almost successfully survived The Season Of Scandoval. (There’s one more episode, titled “Secrets Revealed” to survive next week.”) Take a breath. Stretch your legs. We will definitely not be hearing about this for the next five years of reality show living.