Hulu’s action-packed Predator prequel Prey is two months away, and a new trailer puts its protagonist, young Comanche warrior Nar u (Amber Midthunder) to the test against a legendary otherworldly foe.

The film is helmed by 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, and the trailer initially follows Nar u as she fights for trust from her tribe to go out and hunt like her elders.

With her dog by her side and a bow and arrow at her back, Nar u embarks on a hunting mission that sees her shoot (and infuriate) a grizzly bear, who chases her. As the bear is about to attack, something bigger and more sinister levitates the bear off the ground and kills it in an instant. Enter: Predator.

The film’s producer Jhane Meyers, who is a member of the Comanche nation herself, brought in a cast of mostly Native and First Nation peoples to complete Nar u’s tribe, and the trailer introduces viewers to a larger portion of the group as they try to defend their home from the mysterious invaders. Actors Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope round out the cast.

Though the film is only set for a streaming release, the trailer teases multiple big-screen worthy fights, including a nighttime battle that introduces white settlers with muskets into the fight against the Predator.

At the heart of the trailer, however, is Nar u’s dedication to protecting her people and triumphing over the foe, which she demonstrates throughout a variety of badass training montages (if there were ever a movie to inspire someone to take up axe-throwing, this is it.)

“It knows how to hunt,” Nar u says in voiceover, referring to the Predator, as she practices wielding a host of different weapons. “I know how to survive.”

Prey will be available for streaming on Hulu on August 5th.