20th Century Studios announced today that its latest Predator film, Prey, will debut exclusively on Hulu in the U.S, on August 5th. The studio also unleashed a trailer that teases a different kind of Predator picture this time around.

Since his film debut in John McTiernan’s 1987 action sc-fi hybrid, the Predator has been to the jungles of South America, Los Angeles, small-town America, and has taken on everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Gary Busey, to Topher Grace, and even Riverdale’s own Archie Andrews in a 2015 comic book crossover. In an inspired bit of scripting, the latest Predator adventure finds the galaxy’s best big-game hunter coming back to earth to take on a Comanche warrior 300 years ago. Not a bad run for a concept that began as a Hollywood joke that Rocky Balboa would eventually have to take on an alien if they kept cranking out sequels.

Prey introduces Naru (Amber Midthunder), a skilled hunter and warrior herself protecting her camp from one of the most feared hunters in the galaxy. In the trailer, a Comanche warrior finds themselves quite literally in the familiar laser sights of one of the most memorable movie monsters of the ‘80s. Who is the predator and who is the prey? Audiences will find out later this summer… and hopefully in an ultra-violent fashion.



The film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg and screenwriter Patrick Aison. Producer Jhane Meyers—a member of the Comanche nation herself—is known for bringing authenticity to stories dealing with native communities in such documentaries as Defending The Fire and A Thousand Voices, and she helped bring together a cast of mostly Native and First Nation actors for the sci-fi action picture. Onboard are Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.



Prey debuts August 5th on Hulu.

