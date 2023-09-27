Dalíland - Official Trailer | Starring Sir Ben Kingsley | Directed by Mary Harron | Opens June 9

Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller each play surrealist artist Salvador Dalí at different ages in the biographical drama Dalíland directed by Mary Harron. In a press release, Harron says of the movie, “I had such a powerful image of Sir Ben in Sexy Beast I thought he might be too overwhelming. Dalí had the power of a genius but he was also a coward. As absurd as it sounds, I happened to see Sir Ben in Iron Man 3 where he plays the double role of a frightening terrorist and a sniveling, hilarious coward, and it became clear to me that an actor like Sir Ben can do anything. He’s universal in his reach and he’s also a great comic actor, which wouldn’t seem obvious from roles like Gandhi.”