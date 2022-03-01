Netflix has debuted the trailer for the Big Mouth spin off series, Human Resources, which follows the lives of the creatures first introduced in the series as the young teens guides. Some of the new cast additions include Helen Mirren, Hugh Jackman, and singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe.

In the land of Human Resources, viewers will meet more Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Logic Rocks, Lovebugs, Depression Kitties, and so many more helpful and not so helpful creatures. While the series will feature some familiar faces from the original series, Human Resources will introduce an array of new characters voiced by Mirren, Jackman, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris O’Dowd, Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Ali Wong, Monáe, Mike Birbiglia, and Tim Robinson.

The trailer introduces us to Emmy the Lovebug (voiced by Aidy Bryant), an inexperienced, slacker creature who receives her first assignment from the tube. It’s a tricky one to tackle and her human is pregnant and suffering from a case of postpartum depression. From here, things get a little topsy-turvy for Emmy as some of her coworkers begin to interfere.

Other series regulars include Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Bryant (Saturday Night Live, Shrill), Randall Park, Jean Smart, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, and David Thewlis. The wide array of featured guests will include Pamela Adlon, Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, Thandiwe Newton, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, and Bobby Cannavale.

“We like to think of this show as being from birth until death. You get your creatures that help you through life the moment you’re born, and you have them until you’re not on the planet anymore,” showrunner Kelly Galuska says in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It was pretty intentional to tell more adult stories that we were clamoring for in Big Mouth, but didn’t quite have the opportunity to do.”

A new mother herself, the storyline introduced in the trailer is one that’s close to Galuska. “I had just had my first and only child a few months before they asked me to do this,” Galuska says. “I felt so excited to be able to tell a story about giving birth when I had just done it. I’d also always been interested in doing stuff about death on the show as well. Using those as sort of our bookends made a lot of sense.”

Human Resources is co-created and executive produced by Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Human Resources will be available to watch on Netflix starting March 18.