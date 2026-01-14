Netflix puts chips on Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game follow-up: The Dealer
The Squid Game creator's upcoming series, The Dealer, has been given the green light at Netflix.(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
It was always a safe bet that Netflix would be dealing another hand to Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the streamer’s most-watched series, Squid Game. Now they’ve made good and announced Hwang’s upcoming series, The Dealer. Not to be confused with the Apple TV series starring Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver announced last year, Netflix’s The Dealer follows a casino dealer who quits the games floor for a normal life. But after falling victim to a housing scam (she’s a good dealer but bad at telling when others are bluffing, we guess), her wedding plans fall apart. With little else to live for, she returns to the high-stakes world of card sharps, unleashing her long-suppressed powers to find that winning hand once again.