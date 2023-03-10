I Think You Should Leave is coming back on May 30

Happy Fri-day night, folks: And we do mean happy, as Netflix just announced the news that so many of us, and also man y of your other, weirder comedy fan friends, have been waiting for: An official return date for Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s bizarre and wonderful sketch series I Think You Should Leave. Specifically, the show will be back for its third season on Tuesday, May 30, meaning we have just two short months to prepare ourselves for another onslaught of seemingly normal social interactions suddenly turned into horrifying, screaming nightmares.

But wait, there’s more: Netflix also sent out three early first look photos of the season, allowing us to get our first glimpses at some of the characters who will inhabit the series this year, and who will inform the deep and meaningful lore of the series. Folks like the guy up above. And this guy:

And hey, what’s up with him?

Okay, so these photos mostly just prove that Robinson is still very good at making exaggerated “What the hell?” faces. (And also maybe one of the characters is a politics guy? It’s hard to tell. Maybe they’re all politics guys.) But it’s still nice to have some proof that the show has really been shot, it really exists, and it’s just waiting to come back and dominate our Twitter timelines for another few months.

I Think You Should Leave originally debuted back in April of 2019, before returning for a second season in 2021. The series has been critically lauded for its distinctive approach to comedy, with sketches typically centered on a character—often played by Robinson, but also by guest stars like Bob Odenkirk, Patti Harrison, Tim Heidecker, and several other big comedy names—first doubling, and then tripling, and then quadrupling down on their own wrongness. The end result is emotionally fraught and consis tently hilarious, powered by a little seed of awkward relatability blended with beautiful absurdity. Also, there’s a woman who got a lot of money because she got sewed into the pants of the big Charlie Brown balloon at the parade, and that is also very funny, to us.