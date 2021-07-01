Every I Think You Should Leave season 1 sketch, ranked

Screenshot : I Think You Should Leave

This article originally ran in 2019. We’re re-running it in anticipation of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’s second season, which premieres Tuesday, July 6. Check back in the days following the premiere for an updated ranking that includes the sketches of season two.



Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave has proven to be one of 2019’s sleeper TV hits, its quarter-hour bursts of feet-in-mouths and social situations gone surreally awry sneakily monopolizing the cultural conversation, like a wily oddball whose good car ideas gradually win them the support and respect of their fellow focus group participants. Appropriate for a show that hinges on so much arguing, it’s caused plenty of discussion and disagreement about which of its sketches is the best, the funniest, the most unpredictable. So, The A.V. Club asked itself: Who will be the I Think You Should Leave sketch of the year? One of the show’s many conceptual reveries? A gut-busting reunion with the creators’ former Detroiters and Saturday Night Live collaborators? Something where Robinson digs his heels in to outrageously disastrous effect? (Given the contents of the show, the odds are pretty good on that last one.) However your conclusions match up with ours, please try to prevent yourself from flying off into an impotent rage that ultimately causes discomfort for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, the customers at a high-end clothing chain, Jeff Chris from Indiana, and/or Bart Harley Jarvis.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format, simply narrow your browser window.