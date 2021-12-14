It’s often speculated that the Spirit Awards nominations are a good indication of who can go on to be nominated for an Oscar. So, now that Patti Harrison, Taylour Paige, and Dirt Nasty Simon Rex are first-time Spirit Award nominees, there’s hope that they’ll get their due at the Academy Awards, too. The Film Independent Spirit Awards shared its list of nominees for the 37th ceremony happening on March 6, 2022, and there’s a clear frontrunner this time around: Zola.



Zola, A24's biggest flick of the year, got the most nominations, with chances of winning Best Feature, Best Female Lead, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. C’mon C’mon and Red Rocket, also on A24's 2021 roster, received plenty of nominations, too.



Additionally, Emma Seligman’s critically acclaimed Shiva Baby is up for a John Cassave tes Award and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter is also up for multiple awards, including Best Feature and Best Director.

See the full list of the 2022 Film I ndependent Spirit Awards nominations below.

Best Feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Screenplay

C’mon, C’mon

The Lost Daughter

Swan Song

Together Together

Zola

Best Cinematography

Chiara

Blue Bayou

The Humans

Passing

Zola

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee

In The Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul

Best First Feature

7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

John Cassavet es Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Editing

A Chiara

The Nowhere Inn

The Novice

Zola

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass