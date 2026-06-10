Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde's relationship is beyond NSFW in I Want Your Sex trailer The latest film from Gregg Araki opens in theaters this July.

What do you do when your girlfriend (played by Charli xcx) is a bit too vanilla for your tastes and your boss (played by Olivia Wilde) is an absolute sex maniac? This is the problem facing Cooper Hoffman in the trailer for I Want Your Sex, the latest feature from director Gregg Araki. From the looks of it, Hoffman’s character will try to indulge both of these ladies, and it will come at great personal cost but with a healthy dose of pleasure as well.