Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde's relationship is beyond NSFW in I Want Your Sex trailer

The latest film from Gregg Araki opens in theaters this July.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 10, 2026 | 12:39pm
Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Film News I Want Your Sex
Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde's relationship is beyond NSFW in I Want Your Sex trailer

What do you do when your girlfriend (played by Charli xcx) is a bit too vanilla for your tastes and your boss (played by Olivia Wilde) is an absolute sex maniac? This is the problem facing Cooper Hoffman in the trailer for I Want Your Sex, the latest feature from director Gregg Araki. From the looks of it, Hoffman’s character will try to indulge both of these ladies, and it will come at great personal cost but with a healthy dose of pleasure as well. 

The synopsis for I Want Your Sex reads: 

When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.

I Want Your Sex is Araki’s first solo feature directorial effort since 2014’s White Bird In A Blizzard, which stars Shailene Woodley. (Araki did contribute to 30/30 Vision: 3 Decades of Strand Releasing in 2019.) Beside Hoffman, Wilde, and xcx, the film also stars Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, and Daveed Diggs. I Want Your Sex opens in theaters on July 31.

 
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