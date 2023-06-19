May 2022

The official Indiana Jones account tweets a photo of Indy in silhouette, kicking off marketing season for the film. Feeling somewhat bullish considering the picture has wrapped, Disney announces via the account that the movie will be released in 2023.

Advertisement

At Star Wars Celebration, Harrison Ford made a very, very patient public aware that Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters in June 2023.

Advertisement

December 2022

Disney releases the first teaser trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, a film with a fantastic title. The movie also gives the Jones faithful their first glimpse of a very smooth-faced, de-aged Harrison Ford in the lead role.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Teaser Trailer

April 2023

Disney released a second trailer for Dial Of Destiny, this one longer and with more plot details, but also Harrison Ford revealed in an interview that this will definitely be the last time he plays Indiana Jones and that it will “probably” be the last time Indy appears in a movie at all—meaning he thinks a reboot with some younger actor is unlikely. Plus, if Disney moves forward with a rumored Indiana Jones TV show, he won’t be involved at all.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

May 2023

Dial Of Destiny premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, an odd choice on Disney’s part to be totally fair, where it was greeted with a five-minute standing ovation. To the extent that those things matter, that’s relatively short. But reviews from the premiere were generally positive, skewing at least toward “yeah, it’s pretty good.”

Advertisement

June 2023

Finally, June 30, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will be released in theaters. A few months or so after that it will be released on DVD, and the dream of making five Indiana Jones movies will have been fully achieved.