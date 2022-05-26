

Harrison Ford is in a good mood. Probably because another Indiana Jones adventure is almost done, and it even has a release date: June 30, 2023.

At the Star Wars C elebration weekend, Lucasfilm honcho Kathleen Kennedy welcomed the great John Williams, who is celebrating his 90th birthday. After debuting the theme to Obi-Wan Kenobi and his wonderful orchestra launched into the theme to Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

Then, Harrison Ford walked on to the stage. Ford, who is usually known for being a bit grumpier than his other Star Wars compatriots, was in a good mood, especially after having to hear the Indiana Jones theme yet again. He doesn’t seem to mind, surprisingly.



Advertisement

“That music follows me wherever I go, and you know what, I’m happy about it,” said Harrison Ford. “That song was playing in the operating room when I had my last colonoscopy , I passed.” One assumes he picked the music, in whic h case, good pick.



“The most gracious man. The gentlest man. A wonderful, wonderful talent that we’re blessed with,” Ford said of Williams.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Rated Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro Protects skin’s water balance and maintains its moisture level.

Contains the signature Regenacalm blend of active botanicals to expedite skin cell renewal. Buy for $20 at Regenacalm Use the promo code THEINVENTORY15 Advertisement

“We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film, featuring the music of John Williams, and I had a wonderful experience wo rk ing with James Mangold, and I’m really proud of the movie that we made.”

We’ll be praying to the gods of the Crystal Skull that he’s right.

