Ke Huy Quan, who can currently be seen in Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, is totally game to go on a new adventure as Short Round.

Advertisement

The actor participated in an AMA on Reddit to promote his new film, which has brought him back into the public eye here in the S tates. Quan retired from acting in the ’00s to pursue a career as a fight choreographer and assistant director; as a choreographer, he worked on X-Men (2000) and with Jet Li on 2001’s The One. Best known for his roles as Data in The Goonies and Short Round in the divisive Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, a fan in the AMA asked if he would return to the role of Indiana Jones’ coolest sidekick.



“YES! Absolutely to more Indiana Jones movies,” the actor responded with a laugh.



A fifth Indiana Jones movie is slated for release in 2022 with Harrison Ford once again donning the fedora and leather jacket, this time teaming up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge for a new adventure set in the ‘60s. James Mangold is behind the camera, so it’s rumored that this could be Indy’s big send-off ala the director’s Logan. B ut with cinematic universes being Hollywood’s hottest trend, could a stand-alone Short Round adventure be in the cards? He’s been a fan-favorite character for decades, and Ford passing the hat and whip to Shia LaBeouf didn’t necessarily work out as planned. And Chris Pratt, he’s got enough on his plate; it’s Ke Huy Quan’s time to shine as a leading man and action hero. Audiences have already got three different takes on young Indiana Jones, why not just one on an older, wiser, Short Round following in the footsteps of his mentor pursuing fortune and glory?



Everything Everywhere All At Once is now playing exclusively in theaters.

