Hold onto your fedoras, Indiana Jones 5 is in production

Just one more time buddy.

After many delays and switch- ups in the writing room, the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones series is a go and will begin filming next week in the UK, according to Deadline. With no title and no premise released yet, we cannot tell you much, but we can tell you that Mads Mikkelsen likes it.

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones, joined by cast members Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round), Phoebe Waller Bridge (Fleabag), Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age Of Ultron). However, their characters r emain a mystery.

Creator and franchise director Stev en Spielberg stepped back from directing the upcoming film, with James Mangold (Walk The Line, Ford V. Ferrari, Logan) taking his place. No worries, unlike George Lucas, Spielberg will serve as a producer and is still involved in various elements of the film. Frank Marshall is holding the reigns as the film’s producer, and what’s next for our N azi-punching hero is truly anyone’s guess (but some have guessed a ‘60s space race theme). Composer John Williams, who wrote the iconic theme song at the series’ inception, is back for the fifth film.

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull hit theaters way back in 2008, and with Harrison Ford about to turn 79 this years , who knows what geriatric adventures lie ahead. Spielberg has been adamant that Ford will be the only person to ever play the role of Indy Jones, because come on, he’s irreplaceable. However, Indiana Joan is not out of the realm of possibility. Ford first picked up his whip and threw on his fedora 40 years ago , so if they won’t let him die, maybe his next swashbuckling escapade will be retirement.

The current release date for Untitled Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022.