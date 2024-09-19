Industry to keep stocking, bonding, and trading with fourth season renewal Industry, starring Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Harry Lawtey, has been renewed amid critical acclaim for its third season

Good news, Industry insiders. HBO’s latest critical darling has been renewed for a fourth season. The drama, which centers around the young employees of a prestigious London investment bank, has steadily increased its audience over the course of its run, “pacing nearly 40% ahead of season two with an average of 1.6M viewers per episode,” according to a network press release. With that in mind, it’s no wonder that HBO would invest—no pun intended—in the show and its stars, which includes Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, and more.

Industry benefited from a steady build of momentum since its premiere in 2020. With the conclusion of major HBO players like Succession and Barry, this year the series was able to move into the coveted Sunday night time slot and enjoy increased attention on what many fans and critics call its best season yet. In his recap for The A.V. Club, Manuel Betancourt compared the latest episode to a “modern masterpiece from the golden era of Peak TV,” Mad Men. “That was a show where workplace relationships helped comment and color the culture around them—and for anyone who’s seen ‘Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency,’ you know that AMC show could go to bold and bloodied places you’d never have imagined possible,” he wrote, adding that Industry‘s “Nikki Beach, Or: So Many Ways to Lose” “may well rank alongside that Mad Men classic.”

In a statement, the series’ co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said of the renewal, “We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”