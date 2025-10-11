Invincible drops its traditional fourth-wall-breaking teaser for a March 2026 season 4 The Prime Video series mixed in a date announcement with some superhero couple banter, and the usual jokes about the show's production.

For the last few years, Prime Video’s animated superhero series Invincible has had a silly little tradition it indulges in while building up hype for an upcoming season: A teaser trailer that skips over all that flying and punching and karate chopping people’s heads of stuff in favor of having the show’s main character, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) shoot the shit with one of his co-stars, while liberally breaking the fourth wall. (Usually while making copious fun of both Mark—who gets his butt kicked pretty regularly on this series, despite his nom de superhero—and the show’s various production foibles.) If fans were worried that the series might skip this tradition for its upcoming fourth season, on account of the Burger Mart (and most of the city it’s located in) getting pulverized in multiple superhero battles at the conclusion of its third, rest easy: Invincible‘s goofy little tradition is still going strong.