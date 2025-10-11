Invincible drops its traditional fourth-wall-breaking teaser for a March 2026 season 4

The Prime Video series mixed in a date announcement with some superhero couple banter, and the usual jokes about the show's production.

By William Hughes  |  October 11, 2025 | 12:45pm
Screenshot: YouTube
For the last few years, Prime Video’s animated superhero series Invincible has had a silly little tradition it indulges in while building up hype for an upcoming season: A teaser trailer that skips over all that flying and punching and karate chopping people’s heads of stuff in favor of having the show’s main character, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) shoot the shit with one of his co-stars, while liberally breaking the fourth wall. (Usually while making copious fun of both Mark—who gets his butt kicked pretty regularly on this series, despite his nom de superhero—and the show’s various production foibles.) If fans were worried that the series might skip this tradition for its upcoming fourth season, on account of the Burger Mart (and most of the city it’s located in) getting pulverized in multiple superhero battles at the conclusion of its third, rest easy: Invincible‘s goofy little tradition is still going strong.

Having previously hung out with Seth Rogen’s Allen the Alien and Walton Goggins’ Cecil, Mark pairs up this time with his girlfriend, Gillian Jacobs’ Eve, for a non-meal amidst the rubble. As ever, the teaser is mostly there to tee up the announcement that the show will be back for its fourth season in March 2026, but it’s also a nice reminder that Yeun can be a very funny voice actor, when he’s not being asked to perform maximum “Oh dang, they really nuked that baby” angst. (His deadpan “You don’t fight with your skin, Eve, c’mon” when he gets reminded that his S.O. contributed just a bit to his big win over season 3 final boss Conquest is a very good comedy beat. Invincible struggles sometimes to balance its “uber-violent drama” and “sitcom-adjacent comedy” sides, so it’s always fun to see the show just chill a bit.)

So, yeah: Tradition intact, jokes cracked, fourth wall smashed. Show’s back in March.

 
