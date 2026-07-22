A new young horror director gets existential in It Ends trailer The new movie from Alexander Ullom premiered at last year's SXSW.

It’s a good year to be an up-and-coming director making your feature debut with a horror movie. On the heels of the major successes for both Backrooms and Obsession comes It Ends, another seemingly low-budget horror flick from writer-director Alexander Ullom. We say seemingly low budget not because the new trailer for It Ends looks especially amateurish or anything, but because of its fairly small cast and limited location. (It also looks like another feature directed by someone who grew up with the internet, at least in the part of the trailer that bears a resemblance to this Vine.)