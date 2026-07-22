A new young horror director gets existential in It Ends trailer

The new movie from Alexander Ullom premiered at last year's SXSW.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 22, 2026 | 12:00pm
Image courtesy of Neon
Film News It Ends
A new young horror director gets existential in It Ends trailer

It’s a good year to be an up-and-coming director making your feature debut with a horror movie. On the heels of the major successes for both Backrooms and Obsession comes It Ends, another seemingly low-budget horror flick from writer-director Alexander Ullom. We say seemingly low budget not because the new trailer for It Ends looks especially amateurish or anything, but because of its fairly small cast and limited location. (It also looks like another feature directed by someone who grew up with the internet, at least in the part of the trailer that bears a resemblance to this Vine.)

The synopsis for It Ends reads:


A group of recent grads head out on a late night drive for grub, hoping to enjoy one final hangout before their paths diverge. Instead, they accidentally turn onto a never-ending, two-lane hellscape surrounded by untold horrors and cosmic forces beyond their understanding. Cramped together inside a Jeep Cherokee and with the miles stretching infinitely ahead, they face a choice: embrace their new existence or fight to escape it.

It Ends has also had a very internet-forward release strategy. After its premiere at SXSW in 2025, it became one of the first titles to join Letterboxd’s rental service, allowing it to build hype among Gen Z-Millennial cinephile circles for about a month between December 2025 and January 2026. Anyone who didn’t catch it back then can catch it in theaters starting on August 21. 

 
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