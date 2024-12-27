Lots of It Ends With Us folks are lining up behind Blake Lively Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Colleen Hoover have all spoken out in support of Lively after her Justin Baldoni complaint went public.

It was already pretty easy to divide the people making this summer’s romantic drama blockbuster It Ends With Us into different camps—something the movie’s stars basically did themselves, after the film’s cast allegedly refused to do press appearances with director and co-star Justin Baldoni in the lead-up to the movie’s release. We could, for instance, infer—given that he filmed jokey promos for the movie with her husband Ryan Reynolds (and also Hugh Jackman and Reynolds’ mom)—that star Brandon Sklenar was on Blake Lively’s side in what was a clandestine conflict with Baldoni, and some of the film’s other producers, over allegations of sexual harassment on the movie’s set. Now that those allegations aren’t clandestine—with Lively having lodged a formal complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of both inappropriate behavior while making the movie, and ordering a shadowy PR campaign to ruin her reputation after its release—Sklenar has once again used social media to make sure people know which side of the conflict he’s on.

This is per Variety, which noted that Sklenar posted a link to Lively’s extensive complaint on his Instagram Story, captioned “For the love of god, read this.” He wasn’t alone amidst the film’s cast or creators, either: Jenny Slate, who co-starred in the film as the sister of Baldoni’s character, gave a vociferous statement of support for Lively to Today, stating that, “I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation… What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery and I stand by her side.” Oh, and author Colleen Hoover, on whose book the film is based, tagged Lively on her own Instagram Story, writing that, “You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Meanwhile, the number of people currently making strong statements of support on Baldoni’s behalf basically rounds down to “his lawyer,” with even some of his former PR people suing him now over the fallout from Lively’s complaint.