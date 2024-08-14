The It Ends With Us press cycle is spinning out of its leads' control Fans have lots of theories about a rumored feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on set of It Ends With Us

Not since Don’t Worry Darling has the Internet been this heavily invested in a film’s behind-the-scenes drama. Hell, Joaquin Phoenix just completely tanked a production days before filming, and even that can’t compete with whatever’s going on with It Ends With Us. The film, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, is doing quite well for itself at the box office. But between the pages of tabloids and the forums of social media, it’s another story, one that focuses on leading lady Blake Lively (of Gossip Girl) and her co-star-cum-director, Justin Baldoni (of Jane The Virgin).

Speculation began when fans realized Baldoni and Lively weren’t doing any press together, which was exacerbated at the film’s premiere. From the look of it, none of the actors, including Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, had much interaction with Baldoni, and apparently they’d all unfollowed him on social media. Even more curious is how Ryan Reynolds moved into the picture; he and his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman filmed their own promo for It Ends With Us and both showed up to the premiere. Lively further claimed her husband Reynolds actually wrote one of the movie’s pivotal scenes (“He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his,” Lively told E! News).

Public opinion quickly separated into two camps: “Team Blake & Ryan” and “Team Justin.” Team Justin has championed Baldoni for centering one of the film’s main themes, domestic violence, in the promotional tour, while Lively was criticized for simultaneously launching a haircare line and frivolously telling fans to “wear your florals!” to the theater. Meanwhile, tabloid rumors began circulating that Baldoni made Lively “uncomfortable” on set, making her feel ashamed about her postpartum weight and perhaps kissing her for too long during a take, as one TMZ report suggested.

All or none of this may have factored into the so-called feud, but more and more it’s sounding like the issues on It Ends With Us were about competing visions for the film itself. In addition to starring (and directing), both Lively and Baldoni served as producers, and according to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, “two different cuts of the movie emerged” in the postproduction process. Some insiders have tried to downplay Lively bringing in Reynolds as her heavy, but the fact that he was involved in the screenplay (unbeknownst to the actual screenwriter) and the promo says volumes. Even more damning, multiple THR sources claimed that “Lively commissioned a cut of the movie from editor Shane Reid, who was an editor on Deadpool & Wolverine.”

There’s been no confirmation about whose cut actually made it to screen, and at least one source told the outlet that “it is not uncommon for a film to have several cuts emerge during post, adding that the team was in agreement on the final cut.” Of course, neither Baldoni nor Lively have commented on all the drama spinning up around them. Though several days into the Internet’s obsession with the situation, it’s becoming harder and harder to ignore. In fact, THR separately reported that Baldoni has hired veteran PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group, which includes Drake, Johnny Depp, the Chainsmokers, and Logan Paul among its clients.

For what it’s worth, Baldoni has been complimentary of Lively both as an actor and for her creative input on the movie. One of his remarks, however, has been interpreted differently in the wake of the rumors about a secret power struggle. “I think there are better people for that one,” Baldoni said to Entertainment Tonight of possibly helming the sequel. “I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”