On Saturday, Ivan Reitman, known for his work as the director of comedies such as Ghostbusters, Meatballs, and Kindergarten Cop died at the age of 75. Some of the friends and colleagues he made over the course of his 51 years in the industry, took to social media to share their condolences and cherished memories of Reitman.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with.”

Paul Feig, the director of the all-woman Ghostbusters in 2016, which was produced by Reitman, writes, “I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Carrie Coon took to Twitter to write, “Working with Ivan was an honor and a pleasure and I’m so grateful that I was invited into the universe he helped to build, one that continues to resonate with fans the world over.”



Comedian, producer, and director Judd Apatow recalled, “Opening night of Ghostbusters at UA Plainview was like a rock concert. The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend.”

Mindy Kaling, who worked with the prolific producer on the film No Strings Attached, shared, “Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever.”

Clueless and Road Trip actor Breckin Meyer shared his experience working with the late director, “Reitman produced Road Trip and there wasn’t, and still isn’t, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was. Growing up on his work & THEN getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant and pretty much right about everything.”

Sam Brown, the comedian known for his work in the group Whitest Kids U’Know, wrote, “Trevor, Zach, and I had the pleasure of writing with him on a project and it was such an honor. With no hyperbole the man was a legend. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the people who worked with him everyday.”

Kirsten Smith, the screenwriter of films such as The House Bunny, 10 Things I Hate About You, Legally Blonde, and She’s The Man, writes, “RIP Ivan Reitman, who gave us so many genre-defining perfect comedies and who supported countless filmmakers as a producer, including me. Thank you, Ivan. It was a pleasure to know you.”



Tom Rothman, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO, wrote, “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”