Michael's Jaafar Jackson is heading to Will Smith's Supermax prison The nephew of the King of Pop has joined the Fresh Prince's prison thriller, directed by David Gordon Green.

Michael may have sidestepped the legal troubles that befell the King of Pop, but Michael Jackson’s nephew and heir apparent is headed straight for super-maximum security prison. Per Deadline, Jaafar Jackson, who stars as Jacko in the billion-dollar-grossing biopic, Michael, has joined the Will Smith-fronted prison thriller, Supermax. Directed by David Gordon Green, Supermax follows two FBI agents (Smith and I Play Rocky‘s AnnaSophia Robb) investigating a murder within an impenetrable maximum-security prison. We have to assume that the murder came from the outside because, at least judging by every episode of Oz we’ve seen, murders in prison aren’t particularly uncommon.