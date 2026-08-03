Michael's Jaafar Jackson is heading to Will Smith's Supermax prison

The nephew of the King of Pop has joined the Fresh Prince's prison thriller, directed by David Gordon Green.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  August 3, 2026 | 6:28pm
Photo Credit: Glen Wilson
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Michael's Jaafar Jackson is heading to Will Smith's Supermax prison

Michael may have sidestepped the legal troubles that befell the King of Pop, but Michael Jackson’s nephew and heir apparent is headed straight for super-maximum security prison. Per Deadline, Jaafar Jackson, who stars as Jacko in the billion-dollar-grossing biopic, Michael, has joined the Will Smith-fronted prison thriller, Supermax. Directed by David Gordon Green, Supermax follows two FBI agents (Smith and I Play Rocky‘s AnnaSophia Robb) investigating a murder within an impenetrable maximum-security prison. We have to assume that the murder came from the outside because, at least judging by every episode of Oz we’ve seen, murders in prison aren’t particularly uncommon. 

Supermax, written by screenwriters David Weil (Hunters, Invasion) and David J. Rosen (Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed), is currently bypassing theaters and heading to Prime Video. It will be Smith’s first film since 2024’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die and his first streaming movie since 2022’s Emancipation. Currently, Jackson is expected to return for Michael: Part Two, which is still in development, despite also being barred from discussing its subject’s legal troubles.

 
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